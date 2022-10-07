The Kent cult classic continues…..Rocky Horror Picture Show – Kent Rainbow Weekend Edition – when The Kent Stage hosts The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Doors open at 11 – Show starts at 11:59PM!

Tickets are $10 – BUT only $7 if you dare to come in RHPS costume!

Please – NO outside props – Prop bags available for a nominal fee!

Come see the live shadow cast (The School of Rocky) act out the movie and involve the audience in a night you will never forget. Don’t forget the virgin sacrifice! Bring you friends, roommates, and anyone willing to get thrilled – chilled – and fulfilled!