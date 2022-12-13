Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: Holiday Concert

to

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Led by trumpeter Rodney Marsalis, the world’s premier large brass ensemble is bringing holiday-style New Orleans swing, classical and big band to Akron’s EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Tuesday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass (RMPBB) has its roots in American music family royalty. “No one plays absolutely beautifully all of the time — unless you’re my cousin Rodney,” observes Wynton Marsalis.

The 11-member RMPBB will perform a festive holiday mix spanning Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” to a narrated musical version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and an Earth Wind and Fire medley.

The 7:30 p.m. concert is part of Tuesday Musical’s 2022-23 Akron Concert Series.

Single-concert tickets start at $19 at 330-761-3460 and tuesdaymusical.org.

Tuesday Musical also provides free tickets for all students as well as bus funding for student groups. Student tickets are available on concert night at the EJ Ticket Office and bus funding information is available at 330-761-3460.

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
330-761-3460
please enable javascript to view
to
