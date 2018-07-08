Roger Daltrey Performs the Who’s “Tommy” with the Cleveland Orchestra

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Created by the Who’s lead guitarist Pete Townshend, “Tommy” is one of the most acclaimed and defining works of the rock era. Experience it live this summer as Roger Daltrey performs with members of the Who Band and the Cleveland Orchestra. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8 p.m. $39. clevelandorchestra.com 

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
