Come explore the new addition to Ronald McDonald House of Akron as we prepare to welcome more families. Get a First Look Tour and enjoy food and cocktails from Beau’s Grille while taking part in our Live Auction. Join us for an evening of fun and fundraising on September 9, 2017 from 6:00 to 10:00 pm. 141 W. State Street. Call 330-253-5400 or visit rmhakron.org/upcoming-events.
Ronald McDonald House of Akron Open House
Ronald McDonald House of Akron 141 W. State Street, Akron, Ohio 44302
