Roy Firestone Architectural Study Club, Summit County Historical Society

Summit County Historical Society, Roy Firestone Architectural Study Forum: Architect/Preservation Expert Elizabeth Corbin Murphy speaks about the national impact of local historic preservation pioneer and architect Lorraine Chambers, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, at the St. George Church, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn. $8 for Society members and $10 for non-members. Registration required at eventbrite.com. Summithistory.org, 330-535-1120.