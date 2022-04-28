Roy Firestone Architectural Study Club

to

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333

Do you have an historic house? The Summit County Historical Society invites you to the Roy Firestone Architectural Study Group to learn about the History/Architecture Survey and the Ohio Historic Inventory. This program features how historic structures and landscapes are added to a state database. Guests will also learn more about the works of Roy Firestone with sharing time led by local local homeowners along with an update on the planning for future programs, including a special tour of Society member Tom Hutchison's home on Turkeyfoot Island.

Info

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
Events in The 330, Talks & Readings
330-535-1120
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Roy Firestone Architectural Study Club - 2022-04-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roy Firestone Architectural Study Club - 2022-04-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roy Firestone Architectural Study Club - 2022-04-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roy Firestone Architectural Study Club - 2022-04-28 19:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Friday

April 29, 2022

Saturday

April 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix