Roy Firestone Architectural Study Club

Do you have an historic house? The Summit County Historical Society invites you to the Roy Firestone Architectural Study Group to learn about the History/Architecture Survey and the Ohio Historic Inventory. This program features how historic structures and landscapes are added to a state database. Guests will also learn more about the works of Roy Firestone with sharing time led by local local homeowners along with an update on the planning for future programs, including a special tour of Society member Tom Hutchison's home on Turkeyfoot Island.