The Royale - Tech Night

Outcalt Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, City of Cleveland, Ohio 44115

Hear from the director and designers, then sit in on a technical rehearsal ("tech") to see how set, lights, sound, costumes and actors all come together as opening night nears!

http://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/calendar/2018/05/02/the-royale

Outcalt Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, City of Cleveland, Ohio 44115 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
