The Royale

Outcalt Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, City of Cleveland, Ohio 44115

It’s 1910, and Negro Heavyweight Champion Jay “The Sport” Jackson is determined to prove he is equal to his white counterpart—in the ring and in life. Challenging his rival to “The Fight of the Century,” Jay knows that even if he wins the bout, the battle for acceptance won’t end. Inspired by groundbreaking sports legend Jack Johnson, The Royale is an electrifying adrenaline rush that packs an unforgettable punch as it takes you inside Jim Crow America, inside the ring, and inside the head of this remarkable fighter.

http://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/2017/the-royale

Time Vary

May 5 – 7:30 p.m.

May 6 – 6:30 p.m.

May 8 – 7:00 p.m.

May 9 – 7:30 p.m.

May 10 – 7:30 p.m.

May 11 – 8:00 p.m.

May 12 – 2:30 p.m.

May 12 – 7:30 p.m.

May 13 – 2:30 p.m.

May 15 – 7:00 p.m.

May 16 – 7:30 p.m.

May 17 – 1:30 p.m.

May 17 – 7:30 p.m.

May 18 – 7:30 p.m.

May 19 – 2:30 p.m.

May 19 – 7:30 p.m.

May 20 – 2:30 p.m.

May 22 – 7:00 p.m.

May 23 – 7:30 p.m.

May 24 – 7:30 p.m.

May 25 – 7:30 p.m.

May 26 – 2:30 p.m.

May 26 – 7:30 p.m.

May 27 – 2:30 p.m.

Info
Outcalt Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, City of Cleveland, Ohio 44115
Theater & Dance
216-241-6000
