Rubber City Comedy Festival Presents: Ben Palmer

Ben first started writing humor online via a MySpace blog when he was 19. He fell in love with the joy of seeing people’s positive reactions to his blog posts. At 21, he performed his first stand-up comedy set at Funny Stop Comedy Club in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He continued to do stand-up comedy in Cleveland, Akron, and Kent, Ohio for three years and then moved to Atlanta, GA where he became a regular at the comedy clubs and underground shows. It was in Atlanta where he fused his two passions of humor writing and stand-up comedy into a live show. At 30, Ben moved to Los Angeles to further pursue his career and work on his live show. He performed at Comedy Central Stage and became a regularly booked act at one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world, San Francisco Sketchfest. The show features his trolling of hateful trolls on corporate Facebook pages, posing as a city government to air sarcastic gripes about bureaucracy, making up fake cases to get on court TV, and pretending to be a journalist to get reactions from billionaire CEO’s and unethical multilevel marketing companies. In 2020, Ben’s TikTok videos began to gain popularity. His TikTok videos have over 500 million views collectively. He now tours comedy clubs, theaters, coffee shops, colleges, and venues around the country. Prior to becoming popular on TikTok, his work had been featured in countless news publications and online media outlets