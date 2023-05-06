Rubber City Comedy Festival Presents: Brian Kenny
to
Funny Stop Comedy Club 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
BRIAN KENNY is a gentleman, scholar, diabetic, and comedian that has
appeared on Fox, can be seen on Hulu, and can be found yelling at
audiences until they enjoy themselves all over this great country. His
"Reese's Pieces" clip from Fox's Laughs has been viewed over 7 million
times. He is the co-host of the Pound Town Podcast for Barstool
Sports, and Ten Cent Beer Life. He is an obnoxiously proud native of
Cleveland, OH that has beautiful blue eyes, and a beard that is 98%
perfection. He loves you very much, and knows that deep down you love
him back.