Rubber City Comedy Festival Presents: Brian Kenny

BRIAN KENNY is a gentleman, scholar, diabetic, and comedian that has

appeared on Fox, can be seen on Hulu, and can be found yelling at

audiences until they enjoy themselves all over this great country. His

"Reese's Pieces" clip from Fox's Laughs has been viewed over 7 million

times. He is the co-host of the Pound Town Podcast for Barstool

Sports, and Ten Cent Beer Life. He is an obnoxiously proud native of

Cleveland, OH that has beautiful blue eyes, and a beard that is 98%

perfection. He loves you very much, and knows that deep down you love

him back.