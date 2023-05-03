Rubber City Comedy Festival Presents: Chevy Terrill
to
Funny Stop Comedy Club 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Debuting at Funny Stop Comedy Club as part of the Rubber City Comedy Festival is "Big" Chevy Terrill!
Chevy Terrill is a Comedian from Akron, Ohio. He has a mild case of
Cerebral Palsy. He didn’t let that stop him. His little brother
always told him “Man, you’re funny as hell!”
That pushed him to start writing jokes and performing. Chevy started
at his hometown club, The Funny Stop Comedy Club in 2006 and has been
at it ever since.
He has also performed at The Toledo and Columbus Funny Bone in Ohio!
He has won comedy contests, one of the biggest being the Punchline
Kangs, hosted by Spunky Robinson in Miami, Florida twice!
Chevy has performed on the Kill Tony Podcast, live at the world famous
Comedy Store in California. He has also traveled and performed at
many different venues in the United States.
Chevy’s motto is: “Telling jokes and cashing checks!” Come check him
out at Funny Stop Comedy Club. He is a load of laughter!