Rubber City Comedy Festival Presents: Chevy Terrill

Debuting at Funny Stop Comedy Club as part of the Rubber City Comedy Festival is "Big" Chevy Terrill!

Chevy Terrill is a Comedian from Akron, Ohio. He has a mild case of

Cerebral Palsy. He didn’t let that stop him. His little brother

always told him “Man, you’re funny as hell!”

That pushed him to start writing jokes and performing. Chevy started

at his hometown club, The Funny Stop Comedy Club in 2006 and has been

at it ever since.

He has also performed at The Toledo and Columbus Funny Bone in Ohio!

He has won comedy contests, one of the biggest being the Punchline

Kangs, hosted by Spunky Robinson in Miami, Florida twice!

Chevy has performed on the Kill Tony Podcast, live at the world famous

Comedy Store in California. He has also traveled and performed at

many different venues in the United States.

Chevy’s motto is: “Telling jokes and cashing checks!” Come check him

out at Funny Stop Comedy Club. He is a load of laughter!