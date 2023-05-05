Rubber City Comedy Festival Presents: Craig Peters "Comeback Farewell Show"
to
Funny Stop Comedy Club 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
A regular at the old club, Criag Peters is back home for a one show run in his “Comeback Farewell Tour”. A regular at the old club, this is a true “homecoming”.
His dry sense of humor is both hysterical and one-of-a-kind. Craig spent most of the last few years opening for Rodney Carrington on one of the largest grossing comedy tour of all time.
