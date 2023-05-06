Rubber City Comedy Festival Presents: Kyle Ayres

Kyle Ayers is a comedian writer, actor, and producer. You may have

seen his standup on CONAN, or somewhere else if you’re really into

standup. He is the creator of Boast Rattle, a Compliment Contest, the

head-to-head comedic compliment show. Boast Rattle is also its own

show on SiriusXM, running regularly. It was also developed into the TV

show “Nice One!” on Quibi, which Kyle is Executive Producer.

He has appeared on Fuse, Comedy Central, VH1, and more, as well as in

the film Box Elder, as Phil Ryerson. He’s been heard on Comedy Central

Radio, SiriusXM, Bob & Tom, and more. He was a writer for (and

appeared on) Andy Frasco’s World Saving Shitshow, which premiered in

February 2021.

He has performed multiple times at the prestigious Just for Laughs

Comedy Festival, where Time Out New York heralded him as a “breakout

star.” He’s headlined all over the world, including Bonnaroo, SF

Sketchfest, The New York Comedy Festival, RIOT LA, The World Comedy

Summit in Copenhagen, High Plains Comedy in Denver, and more.

His live show Never Seen It, where comedians rewrite famous movies and

TV shows they’ve never seen, is now a top iTunes charting podcast on

Starburns Audio, featuring Dan Harmon, Henry Zebrowski, Patrick

Cotnoir and more, and has been featured at festivals around the US and

Canada.

He also founded, constructed and runs the heralded underground

sketch-acting-theater production-weirdness comedy show, "First Comes

Love," where comedians and actors act out anonymously written adult

film scripts from actual aspiring adult film writers, solicited via

Craigslist. The show was optioned by MTV for a pilot that Kyle will

gladly show you because it should be on TV.

Kyle has written for CBS, Comedy Central, TBS, contributed to Roasts,

as well as Huffington Post, CNN, The New York Times, Wired, the weekly

sports-comedy show Sports Balls, and more.

He was the tweeter behind the internet sensation #roofbreakup, where

he stumbled upon a couple breaking up on his roof in Brooklyn, and the

entire world joined in. #roofbreakup was viewed over 10 MILLION times

worldwide, appeared on NPR, BBC, Yahoo, Buzzfeed (2+ million views),

and was even reenacted by Jerry Springer. The viral sensation haunts

Kyle to this day.

If you’re still reading, now we’re into the fun stuff. Kyle

created/hosted the viral podcast Faking A Murderer, where he talked

with eight comedians for eight hours about the show Making a Murderer,

but did not tell his guests that he’d never seen the show. He also

wrote and put on the satirical play Glengarry Glenn Beck, which is

pretty much what you think it is. He has a dozen more ideas that he

wants to sell you, and would be extremely excited to talk to you

about.