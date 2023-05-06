Rubber City Comedy Festival Presents: Kyle Ayres
to
Funny Stop Comedy Club 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Kyle Ayers is a comedian writer, actor, and producer. You may have
seen his standup on CONAN, or somewhere else if you’re really into
standup. He is the creator of Boast Rattle, a Compliment Contest, the
head-to-head comedic compliment show. Boast Rattle is also its own
show on SiriusXM, running regularly. It was also developed into the TV
show “Nice One!” on Quibi, which Kyle is Executive Producer.
He has appeared on Fuse, Comedy Central, VH1, and more, as well as in
the film Box Elder, as Phil Ryerson. He’s been heard on Comedy Central
Radio, SiriusXM, Bob & Tom, and more. He was a writer for (and
appeared on) Andy Frasco’s World Saving Shitshow, which premiered in
February 2021.
He has performed multiple times at the prestigious Just for Laughs
Comedy Festival, where Time Out New York heralded him as a “breakout
star.” He’s headlined all over the world, including Bonnaroo, SF
Sketchfest, The New York Comedy Festival, RIOT LA, The World Comedy
Summit in Copenhagen, High Plains Comedy in Denver, and more.
His live show Never Seen It, where comedians rewrite famous movies and
TV shows they’ve never seen, is now a top iTunes charting podcast on
Starburns Audio, featuring Dan Harmon, Henry Zebrowski, Patrick
Cotnoir and more, and has been featured at festivals around the US and
Canada.
He also founded, constructed and runs the heralded underground
sketch-acting-theater production-weirdness comedy show, "First Comes
Love," where comedians and actors act out anonymously written adult
film scripts from actual aspiring adult film writers, solicited via
Craigslist. The show was optioned by MTV for a pilot that Kyle will
gladly show you because it should be on TV.
Kyle has written for CBS, Comedy Central, TBS, contributed to Roasts,
as well as Huffington Post, CNN, The New York Times, Wired, the weekly
sports-comedy show Sports Balls, and more.
He was the tweeter behind the internet sensation #roofbreakup, where
he stumbled upon a couple breaking up on his roof in Brooklyn, and the
entire world joined in. #roofbreakup was viewed over 10 MILLION times
worldwide, appeared on NPR, BBC, Yahoo, Buzzfeed (2+ million views),
and was even reenacted by Jerry Springer. The viral sensation haunts
Kyle to this day.
If you’re still reading, now we’re into the fun stuff. Kyle
created/hosted the viral podcast Faking A Murderer, where he talked
with eight comedians for eight hours about the show Making a Murderer,
but did not tell his guests that he’d never seen the show. He also
wrote and put on the satirical play Glengarry Glenn Beck, which is
pretty much what you think it is. He has a dozen more ideas that he
wants to sell you, and would be extremely excited to talk to you
about.