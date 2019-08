× Expand John Rogers

Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival featuring the Robert Glasper Trio with Bluelight

Glasper has long kept one foot planted firmly in jazz and the other in hip-hop and R&B. He’s worked extensively with Q-Tip, playing keyboards on the rapper’s 2008 album “The Renaissance” and co-writing the album single “Life Is Better” which featured his label mate Norah Jones. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $30-$50. akroncivic.com