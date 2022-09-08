Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival

Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio

Listen to world-class musicians and artists at this festival hosted by Open Tone Music. Attend performances at locations like Blu Jazz, Musica and more. Downtown Akron. Thursday 8 p.m., Friday 7:30-11 p.m. & Saturday 11:15 a.m.-11 p.m. 

opentonemusic.org

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
