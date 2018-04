4/27-4/29 Adventures in Stamping: Rubber Stamp & Scrapbook Convention

Adventures In Stamping is Ohio’s premier rubber stamp, scrapbook and paper craft convention. Enjoy exhibits, booth demonstrations, workshops, make and takes, door prizes and shopping. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. $7-$12. For tickets and hours, visit adventuresinstamping.com.