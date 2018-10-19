S.I.G.H.T of Ohio Ghost Hunt at Midway Auto Wrecking

S.I.G.H.T. will be holding its 7th annual ghost hunt this year at Midway Auto Wrecking in Ravenna , Ohio. Situated on 13 acres , with over 1500 vehicles at its peak, residual energy and spirit attachments of fatal car crashes, Native American influences and more. Intrigued? Be one of the first investigators to check out Midway Auto Wrecking and the strange happenings. We will be having a vendor mart with area renowned mediums, psychics, and energy workers. Limited Number of Tickets will be available for this exciting event. A food truck (Momma Wade’s BBQ Truck) will be available all night. We will begin one hour walks at 6:00 PM and will run about every 30 minutes. Each will be a small intimate group. Anyone interested can get a one-card reading after the walk as time allows. Due to liabilities no unescorted groups will be permitted. This event will be happening either rain or shine, so please come prepared. Long pants , bug spray, boots and a flash light are recommended. NO SMOKING OR VAPING WILL BE PERMITTED DURING THE HUNT. Age limited to 12 and over.

Got a Paranormal team? We invite your team to come set up a table for free at our event for your base of operations and give you an oppportunity to give out more information about your hunts and hopefully attract a few huntees.

Tickets are $20.00 presale and $25.00 at the door based on availability.

Tickets may also be purchased at Midway Metaphysical and More for $20.00 prior to the event.

Questions about the event? Please reach out to Midway Metaphysical at 330-297-9498.