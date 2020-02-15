S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays

Every Saturday
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Cost: Free for museum members / $5 for non-members
Ages: 5 years and up
ACM is proud to present our collaboration with local educators, artists, and makers in providing these unique and exceptional programs. Take the challenge and explore our fun approach to S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning!
Join us each week for this series of S.T.E.A.M. workshops.
1st Saturday of the Month - Maker Workshop
Ages: 7 years and up
EXPLORE! DESIGN! CREATE!
2nd Saturday of the Month - Theatre Workshop with Wandering Aesthetics
Ages 3 - 6 years
Let’s Play Music and Movement!
Exploring Theatre, Music, and Dance through play
3rd Saturday of the Month - smART Workshop with smARTStudios
Ages: all ages
Exploratory Art Experiences
4th Saturday of the Month - STEM Workshop For Early Learners
Ages: all ages
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math