S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays

Every Saturday

1:00 - 2:00 pm

Cost: Free for museum members / $5 for non-members

Ages: 5 years and up

ACM is proud to present our collaboration with local educators, artists, and makers in providing these unique and exceptional programs. Take the challenge and explore our fun approach to S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning!

Join us each week for this series of S.T.E.A.M. workshops.

1st Saturday of the Month - Maker Workshop

Ages: 7 years and up

EXPLORE! DESIGN! CREATE!

2nd Saturday of the Month - Theatre Workshop with Wandering Aesthetics

Ages 3 - 6 years

Let’s Play Music and Movement!

Exploring Theatre, Music, and Dance through play

3rd Saturday of the Month - smART Workshop with smARTStudios

Ages: all ages

Exploratory Art Experiences

4th Saturday of the Month - STEM Workshop For Early Learners

Ages: all ages

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math