S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays

to Google Calendar - S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays - 2020-02-15 13:00:00

Akron Children's Museum 216 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio 44308

Every Saturday

1:00 - 2:00 pm

Cost: Free for museum members / $5 for non-members

Ages: 5 years and up

ACM is proud to present our collaboration with local educators, artists, and makers in providing these unique and exceptional programs. Take the challenge and explore our fun approach to S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning!

Join us each week for this series of S.T.E.A.M. workshops.

1st Saturday of the Month - Maker Workshop

Ages: 7 years and up

EXPLORE! DESIGN! CREATE!

2nd Saturday of the Month - Theatre Workshop with Wandering Aesthetics

Ages 3 - 6 years

Let’s Play Music and Movement!

Exploring Theatre, Music, and Dance through play

3rd Saturday of the Month - smART Workshop with smARTStudios

Ages: all ages

Exploratory Art Experiences

4th Saturday of the Month - STEM Workshop For Early Learners

Ages: all ages

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math

Info

Akron Children's Museum 216 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - S.T.E.A.M. Team Saturdays - 2020-02-15 13:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

February 13, 2020

Friday

February 14, 2020

Saturday

February 15, 2020

Sunday

February 16, 2020

Monday

February 17, 2020

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button