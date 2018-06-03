Salute America

to Google Calendar - Salute America - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Salute America - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Salute America - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Salute America - 2018-06-03 15:00:00

St. Michaels Catholic Church of Canton 3430 St. Michael's Blvd NW, Akron, Ohio 44718

The season finale is an uplifting afternoon of patriotic music including the chorus and a brass ensemble. Come celebrate our great nation, as the chorus sings some of our great national treasures: America the Beautiful, God Bless America, and the Battle Hymn of the Republic. Join us for a salute to America and our Armed Forces!

Info
St. Michaels Catholic Church of Canton 3430 St. Michael's Blvd NW, Akron, Ohio 44718 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
3304551000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Salute America - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Salute America - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Salute America - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Salute America - 2018-06-03 15:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search