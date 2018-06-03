The season finale is an uplifting afternoon of patriotic music including the chorus and a brass ensemble. Come celebrate our great nation, as the chorus sings some of our great national treasures: America the Beautiful, God Bless America, and the Battle Hymn of the Republic. Join us for a salute to America and our Armed Forces!
Salute America
St. Michaels Catholic Church of Canton 3430 St. Michael's Blvd NW, Akron, Ohio 44718 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
