Bring the family to your Akron Zoo for an exclusive after-hours event! Guests will enjoy music by DJ Kenny Kidd, kid-friendly activities & contests, an animal ambassador encounter and the exclusive opportunity to watch a couple of our animals receive frozen treats.

The fun doesn’t stop there, guest will be able to participate in Sammy's Sweets Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win a free figurine. The scavenger hunt starts at the entrance and participants can turn in their completed form at Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom and Schleich redemption table in the Tiger Amphitheater.

Don’t miss out on this fun night!