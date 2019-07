From Toledo, Ohio to the big stage, this Christian rock band is comprised of Dustin Lolli, Chris Rohman, and Mark Graalman. With hits like Lead Me, and We Need Each Other, Sanctus Real brings 24 radio hits and an evening of inspirational worship to the Ohio Star Theater.

“We’re a group of guys making music together as opposed to a group of guys getting behind a song. We’re focusing back on the simple message of the gospel,” says Graalman. “It’s the simple message of God’s love.”