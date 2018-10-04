Sandi Patty Concert

As one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy® awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records, and eleven million units sold, Sandi Patty is simply known as The Voice.

Sandi is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and as an Indiana Living Legend in 2007. She has released over 30 albums. Her debut full length symphonic pops album “Broadway Stories”, conducted by Maestro Jack Everly, was released on October 18, 2011 to rave reviews.