Sandi Patty Concert

to Google Calendar - Sandi Patty Concert - 2018-10-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sandi Patty Concert - 2018-10-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sandi Patty Concert - 2018-10-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sandi Patty Concert - 2018-10-04 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

As one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy® awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records, and eleven million units sold, Sandi Patty is simply known as The Voice.

Sandi is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and as an Indiana Living Legend in 2007. She has released over 30 albums. Her debut full length symphonic pops album “Broadway Stories”, conducted by Maestro Jack Everly, was released on October 18, 2011 to rave reviews.

Info
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sandi Patty Concert - 2018-10-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sandi Patty Concert - 2018-10-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sandi Patty Concert - 2018-10-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sandi Patty Concert - 2018-10-04 19:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser