Sapphire Ball

to Google Calendar - Sapphire Ball - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sapphire Ball - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sapphire Ball - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sapphire Ball - 2019-09-21 18:00:00

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

An unforgettable night of glamour, fine dining, top entertainment and dancing — all to support a worthy cause — makes the Summa Health Sapphire Ball one of the most sought-after tickets in Akron every year.

The legendary KC and The Sunshine Band will bring its feel-good music to this year's gala on Saturday, September 21 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. The group's iconic hits include "That's The Way (I Like It)," "Get Down Tonight" and "Shake Your Booty."

Bob and Regina Cooper, longtime philanthropic leaders in the Akron community, are the honorary chairs of the 18th annual Sapphire Ball, which will benefit Summa Health Cancer Institute Patient Support Services and other key clinical areas at Summa Health.

James Simon will lead a group of 20 volunteer fundraisers as the corporate committee chair. Sameer Mahesh, M.D., one of the leading oncology specialists in Northeast Ohio, is the physician chair.

Info

John S. Knoght Center
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Health & Wellness
330-375-3548
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sapphire Ball - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sapphire Ball - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sapphire Ball - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sapphire Ball - 2019-09-21 18:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 11, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 12, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Saturday

July 13, 2019

Sunday

July 14, 2019

Monday

July 15, 2019

Tuesday

July 16, 2019

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail