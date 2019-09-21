An unforgettable night of glamour, fine dining, top entertainment and dancing — all to support a worthy cause — makes the Summa Health Sapphire Ball one of the most sought-after tickets in Akron every year.

The legendary KC and The Sunshine Band will bring its feel-good music to this year's gala on Saturday, September 21 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. The group's iconic hits include "That's The Way (I Like It)," "Get Down Tonight" and "Shake Your Booty."

Bob and Regina Cooper, longtime philanthropic leaders in the Akron community, are the honorary chairs of the 18th annual Sapphire Ball, which will benefit Summa Health Cancer Institute Patient Support Services and other key clinical areas at Summa Health.

James Simon will lead a group of 20 volunteer fundraisers as the corporate committee chair. Sameer Mahesh, M.D., one of the leading oncology specialists in Northeast Ohio, is the physician chair.