Jilly’s presents Matthew Alec and the Soul Electric with Shelby Olive

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Creating a unique melting pot of the traditional sounds of funk, soul, blues and jazz, Matthew Alec’s band bring a fresh approach to jazz fusion emphasizing uplifting pop melodies and funky backbeats while simultaneously maintaining improvisation in jazz. Olive is a singer/songwriter, Ukulele player and music teacher. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 6:30 p.m.-Midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
