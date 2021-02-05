Savage Kitchen Ramen Pop-up

New dining concept, Savage Kitchen, will be the latest food entrepreneur to take over NoHi Pop-up in Akron’s North Hill Neighborhood with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.

Savage Kitchen pops-up starting Feb. 5 and runs through Feb. 7. Hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Dishes are to-go only, to enjoy at home safely. The menu features winter warmers, such as several varieties of ramen noodles, sandwiches packed with big flavors and a “you’ve gotta be kidding me” s’more/churro combo dessert.

In support of NoHi’s mission to elevate the neighborhood and the city, all proceeds will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank. The local pantry has suffered, as many have during the pandemic, from excess community need and dwindling resources.

NoHi Pop-up is located at 778 North Main St., Akron, OH. To order, call (234) 231-1645 or visit www.northakroncdc.org/nohi.