Galleries will be open from 10-4. Time listed is for the reception on the 24th. Scatter Surge will consist of two art series by Ken Rinaldo. The Seed Series, post nature portraits of phantasmagorical seeds; imagined manipulations with CrisprCas9 targeted gene splicing. The worldwide premiere of the Microbiome portrait sculptures, which look at primordial earth, pluripotent stem cells, bacteria, and our human microbiomes. The microbiome portraits will be collected and grown, for all those entering the exhibition at the McDonough Museum of Art.