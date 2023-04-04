Scholarship & Annual Meeting Luncheon
Akron-Fairlawn Hilton 3180 W. Market St. , Akron, Ohio
Come and hear the exciting things we have been up to and what 2023 holds! We will provide department updates in the areas of finance, education, workforce development, fund development, and more!
Additionally, we are proud to present the first graduates of our new 2023 Scholars Academy. We will honor 26 deserving local high school seniors with scholarships to local colleges and universities.
