School Break Day Camps: Clay Exploration

Children ages 7-14, dig your fingers deep into an exploration of clay techniques and have piles of fun. Art instruction happens each morning from 9 a.m. to noon, but campers can create all day. Half-days include all materials and a nut-free snack. All-day campers should bring a lunch. Afternoon activities include open-studio time and exploration of art materials from pastels to watercolor. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $35-$55. akronartworks.com

