Kids can learn about Frankenstein, vampires and more spooky topics during this open house-style workshop. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $8 children, $10 adults. mckinleymuseum.org
Science Saturday: Monster Bash
to
McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Canton, Ohio 44708
McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Canton, Ohio 44708
Kids & Family
Wednesday
-
