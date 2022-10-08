Science Saturday: Monster Bash

McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Canton, Ohio 44708

Kids can learn about Frankenstein, vampires and more spooky topics during this open house-style workshop. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $8 children, $10 adults. mckinleymuseum.org

Kids & Family
