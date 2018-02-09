× Expand Scotty McCreery PR photo, ca. 2016. photo credit: Jeremy Ryan/EB Media photo taken 8/31/2015 in Nashville, TN

After winning season 10 of “American Idol” and capturing the hearts of millions of television viewers nationwide, McCreery released his debut album, which was the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011. He became the youngest man in history to have his first album debut atop the all-genre Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $34-$58. akroncivic.com