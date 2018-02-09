Scotty McCreery

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

After winning season 10 of “American Idol” and capturing the hearts of millions of television viewers nationwide, McCreery released his debut album, which was the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011. He became the youngest man in history to have his first album debut atop the all-genre Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $34-$58. akroncivic.com

