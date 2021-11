Ring in the holidays with the World’s Greatest Christmas band, Missile Toe! This evening of festive fun will include mistletoe making, as well as the chance to sing-along. Sweet treats and drinks will be available for purchase. Concert will begin at 6:30pm.

Unable to attend in-person? Last year’s performance from the galleries will be shared on the Museum’s Facebook page to get into the spirit wherever you may be!

Free for members/general admission for non-members.