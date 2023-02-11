Secret Society Comedy Presents: Brad Wenzel

Secret Society Comedy is a pop-up comedy club coming to Akron for a one-night Secret show featuring nationally touring headliner Brad Wenzel (Conan).

D﻿oors: 7:15 PM

S﻿how: 8:00 PM

Brad Wenzel’s offbeat one-liners, dry delivery, and unassuming presence are what set him apart from other comedians. Brad has made 3 stand-up appearances on CONAN. His debut comedy album Sweet Nothings was released on Jack White’s rock label, Third Man Records and can be heard on SiriusXM.

Since the age of 17, Brad has toured the country, honing his unique non-sequitur style of joke telling, all while maintaining an original, comedic voice. From the Largo Theater in Los Angeles to a surly Friday late show, Brad can connect with audiences across the comedic spectrum. Simply put, he’s really funny. Other appearances include “New Faces” at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, and Bob & Tom.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.