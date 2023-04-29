Secret Society Comedy Presents: Kristen Becker

Cleveland's most unique comedy experience comes to Akron to turn Pub Bricco into a "secret" comedy club with headliner Kristen Becker. Get your tickets, give the password at the door, enjoy dinner and drinks, then laugh off the calories with one of stand-up comedy's best-kept Secrets while you feel like part of a Secret Society. Onstage and off, performer/producer/activist Kristen Becker’s role is that of instigator. Raised in conservative Louisiana, Kristen Becker has opened for Ani DiFranco, contributed to The Advocate, been featured on the cover of Buffalo News’ entertainment section as “Buffalo’s Queen Of Comedy," and featured in Vice.