Self-Publishing Fiction as a Career

Registration: yes

Kaylin Tristano, an indie author who writes contemporary romance and romantic suspense under the pen name Cara Malone, will lead this workshop.

Register in person, online, or by phone 330.896.9074.

Author Kaylin Tristano writes contemporary romance and romantic suspense under the pen name Cara Malone.

With several bestselling series to her name after six years as a full-time authorpreneur, she will share her experiences and knowledge of what it takes to make a consistent living in the self-publishing industry.

Related reading:

"Self-Publishing for Dummies" by Jason R. Rich

"How to Promote Your Book: A Practical Guide to Publicizing Your Own Title" by Dr. Jan Yager

"Just Do It (Yourself): A History of Self-Publishing" by Alan Scherstuhl (article appearing in "Publishers Weekly")

"Survey Finds Self-Published Authors Making Gains" by Jim Milliot (article appearing in "Publishers Weekly")