Join us for the seventh annual Selfless Elf 5k on Saturday, December 21, 2019. This will be an exciting way to embrace the season and celebrate the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank's annual Holiday Campaign! Dress in your favorite, festive holiday-themed costume or running gear and run or walk the 3.1-mile course, beginning and ending at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in downtown Akron.

Registration begins at 6:30am; Race starts at 8am. $35 advanced registration includes a long sleeve race t-shirt and striped elf socks. Learn more and register online at SelflessElf.com.