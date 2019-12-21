Selfless Elf 5k

Akron Canton Regional Foodbank 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44307

Join us for the seventh annual Selfless Elf 5k on Saturday, December 21, 2019. This will be an exciting way to embrace the season and celebrate the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank's annual Holiday Campaign! Dress in your favorite, festive holiday-themed costume or running gear and run or walk the 3.1-mile course, beginning and ending at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in downtown Akron.

Registration begins at 6:30am; Race starts at 8am. $35 advanced registration includes a long sleeve race t-shirt and striped elf socks. Learn more and register online at SelflessElf.com.

Info

Akron Canton Regional Foodbank 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44307 View Map
330.777.2318
