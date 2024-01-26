"Shadowlands" by William Nicholson

Western Reserve Playhouse is proud to announce its upcoming main stage production, "Shadowlands," a biographical drama by renowned playwright William Nicholson. This poignant play, set for performances from January 26 to February 10, 2024, delves into the life and emotional landscape of C.S. Lewis, famed author and intellectual. "Shadowlands," since its inception, has captivated audiences with its exploration of love, grief, and faith, often interpreted as a symbol of the universal human experience. The play's intricate narrative and emotional depth reflect Nicholson's masterful storytelling and keen understanding of human relationships.

In "Shadowlands," audiences will embark on a journey through the life of C.S. Lewis, portrayed by Jim Fippin, and his unexpected romance with American poet Joy Gresham, played by Shani Ferry. The story unfolds against the backdrop of Oxford in the 1950s, revealing the transformative power of love and the challenges of coping with loss and change. This production promises to be an intimate and moving portrayal of one of the 20th century's most intriguing literary figures, inviting viewers to reflect on the complexities of human connection and the resilience of the spirit.

The cast of "Shadowlands" showcases a blend of familiar faces and new talents. Leading the ensemble are Jim Fippin in the role of C.S. Lewis and Shani Ferry as Joy Gresham, both of whom have previously delivered memorable performances on the Western Reserve Playhouse stage. Joining them are George Roth as Major Warnie Lewis, Tim Champion in the role of Christopher Riley, Brady Katcher portraying Douglas Gresham, Dennis Runkle as Harry Harrington, and Eric Hutchins in the multifaceted roles of Dr. Maurice Oakley, Clerk, Priest, and Waiter. Emily Donaldson and Ben Arrington round out this talented cast, bringing their own unique strengths to the production. This diverse group of actors, combining returning performers and newcomers, promises to bring depth and vitality to this poignant narrative.

Shadowlands

By: William Nicholson

Runs: January 26-February 10, 2024 (Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sunday at 2PM)

Where: The Western Reserve Playhouse

3326 Everett Road

Bath, Ohio 44286

Tickets: $25.00 - Can be purchased online at https://thewrp.org/ticketing/ or at the door

Rating: PG13