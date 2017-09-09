The Academy Award-winning romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love comes to the stage, complete with swordfights, secret trysts, and backstage drama. Young playwright Will Shakespeare is short on inspiration until he encounters the beguiling Viola, and their star-crossed love inspires a masterpiece. Filled with action-packed adventure, fiery romance, and wit, get ready to fall head over heels for CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley’s lush, lavish, and lusty production that celebrates the power of live theatre.
Shakespeare in Love
Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square 1407 Euclid Ave , Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square 1407 Euclid Ave , Cleveland, Ohio 44114 View Map
Theater & Dance
