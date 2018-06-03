Shatterproof RISE UP AGAINST ADDICTION 5K WALK/RUN Cleveland

Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending the stigma of addiction will host a 5K Run/Walk in Cleveland on Sunday, June 3rd as part of its Rise Up Against Addiction campaign.

Participants are invited to run/walk 5 kilometers to show support for anyone who has been touched by addiction and bring the disease of addiction into the light. Guests will have the opportunity to engage in activities geared towards uniting the community and promoting positive change. Highlights include: The Shatterproof Community Village, which will showcase substance use disorder resources from local organizations; The Memorial Gallery, featuring photos and stories of lost loved ones; a Celebrate Recovery area, a space to unite with hundreds of others in recovery; and more.

There will also be a presentation by local families touched by addiction and leading event sponsors.

Every dollar raised supports Shatterproof’s advocacy efforts, provides trusted, evidence-based resources for families, and ends the stigma of addiction.

** For more information or to register for Shatterproof’s Cleveland 5K Run/Walk, go to www.shatterproof5k.org **

June 3, 2018

6:30 AM Site opens

7:30 AM Speakers/Program begins

8:00 AM Run/Walk begins

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the devastation the disease of addiction causes families. Shatterproof works to end the stigma and foster a community of support, providing evidence-based resources to support prevention, treatment and recovery. Shatterproof advocates for changes in policy at the federal and state level and supports the development and implementation of evidence-based solutions for substance use disorders.