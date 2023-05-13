SHINEfest – Unleash Your Inner Shine!
With help from our sponsors, vendors and friends we are pleased to bring you our first ever SHINEfest, an-all day festival dedicated to spreading GOOD-VIBES in our community.
Where: Fred Fuller Park (Kent, Oh)
When: Saturday, May 13
Thoughtfully located in the center of Portage, Summit, Stark, Geauga and Trumbull counties our festival will truly be a one-of-a-kind event that will fulfill all of your good-vibe dreams!
FESTIVAL FEATURES (although, we aren’t spilling all the beans just yet!)
+ Opening Community Yoga
+ Over a Dozen VIP Classes
+ Vendors, Food Trucks, Businesses Spanning 5+ Counties
+ Live Music: Funkology on the Main Stage
+ Pet Friendly: Animal Reiki, On-site Pet Adoptions, Portage APL
+ Henna, Tarot, Palm Readers, Healing Practitioners
+ Scavenger Hunt with Hundreds in Prizes
+ Red Carpet Photobooth
+ Free Hugs Booth
+ Random-Acts-of-Kindness Challenge
+ Free Partner Swag
+ Closing Ceremony
2 TICKET OPTIONS
1. General Admission:
This ticket gets you into the event to shop the vendors + the food trucks. Plus, opening yoga session, closing event and live music. Access to henna, tarot readers, healing practitioners.
2. VIP Class Pass:
General Admission + attend 3 class sessions with a variety of options to choose from. Classes are curated by SHINE and include topics such as crystals, reiki, forest bathing/therapy, sound baths, specialty yoga, TEDTalk speakers, tarot and more! (Limited to 150 tickets – these will go quickly!)
Children 17 and under are free but must still register for a ticket
Use the link below for more details + pricing + agenda:
www.shineakron.com/shinefest