SHINEfest – Unleash Your Inner Shine!

With help from our sponsors, vendors and friends we are pleased to bring you our first ever SHINEfest, an-all day festival dedicated to spreading GOOD-VIBES in our community.

Where: Fred Fuller Park (Kent, Oh)

When: Saturday, May 13

Thoughtfully located in the center of Portage, Summit, Stark, Geauga and Trumbull counties our festival will truly be a one-of-a-kind event that will fulfill all of your good-vibe dreams!

FESTIVAL FEATURES (although, we aren’t spilling all the beans just yet!)

+ Opening Community Yoga

+ Over a Dozen VIP Classes

+ Vendors, Food Trucks, Businesses Spanning 5+ Counties

+ Live Music: Funkology on the Main Stage

+ Pet Friendly: Animal Reiki, On-site Pet Adoptions, Portage APL

+ Henna, Tarot, Palm Readers, Healing Practitioners

+ Scavenger Hunt with Hundreds in Prizes

+ Red Carpet Photobooth

+ Free Hugs Booth

+ Random-Acts-of-Kindness Challenge

+ Free Partner Swag

+ Closing Ceremony

2 TICKET OPTIONS

1. General Admission:

This ticket gets you into the event to shop the vendors + the food trucks. Plus, opening yoga session, closing event and live music. Access to henna, tarot readers, healing practitioners.

2. VIP Class Pass:

General Admission + attend 3 class sessions with a variety of options to choose from. Classes are curated by SHINE and include topics such as crystals, reiki, forest bathing/therapy, sound baths, specialty yoga, TEDTalk speakers, tarot and more! (Limited to 150 tickets – these will go quickly!)

Children 17 and under are free but must still register for a ticket

Use the link below for more details + pricing + agenda:

www.shineakron.com/shinefest