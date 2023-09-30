Sing-Along Sing-A-Palooza with A Chorus for a Cause

You know who we are...Singers Making a Difference! This time, YOU are as well. We are trying something new for our September 30th concert. (One day only.) Just as it takes many colors to create this world in which we live, it takes many people to make a beautiful sound. And did you know? Singing is good for your health!

Singing out loud is one of the BEST ways to quickly boost your health. Whether it's an old classic that "takes you back" or a new song you can't get out of your head...Singing out loud releases your "feel good" endorphins - leaving you in a better mood, and lower stress, even help you get a good night's sleep.

Enjoy yourself at our Sing-Along Sing-A-Palooza. Joining us will be Harmony Ringers, leading you in some known tunes, as well.

So, why not come and get happy, and at the same time, do some good in your community. Your admission fee of $5 will totally go to the North Canton Food Bank. (Part of the Akron/Canton Food Bank.) A Chorus for a Cause will not get a cent of it.

Join us...September 30th at 6:30 p.m. at Community Christian Church in North Canton. It is sure to be a fun hour for all!!!

Community Christian Church

210 N. Main St.

N. Canton, OH 44720

Please check www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.