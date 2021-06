Sing with Me Session III:

September 30, October 7,14,21,28 November 4,11,18 from 10AM-1030 AM

SING WITH ME IS A ​A COMPREHENSIVE EARLY CHILDHOOD MUSIC PROGRAM FOR INFANTS/CHILDREN AND THEIR CAREGIVERS, BIRTH TO 5 YEARS OF AGE.

PROGRAM SESSIONS ARE EIGHT WEEKS FOR (30) MINUTES.

CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED TO (12) CHILD REGISTRANTS

•SIBLINGS ATTEND FREE! MULTIPLE VIEWERS WELCOME! CONTACT SCS FOR DETAILS:

330.434.SING(7464) | RBAKER@SUMMITCHORALSOCIETY.ORG

​DIRECTED BY: PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR, HEATHER J. COOPER

How to register: https://www.summitchoralsociety.org/sing-with-me.html