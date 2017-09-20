Sing Stark!

Inspired by Pop Up Chorus in Durham, North Carolina, SingStark! is a no-commitment, no-audition chorus that meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Canton Brewing Company Speakeasy in downtown Canton. Forget auditions and commitments, just sing!

PJ Chavez, musician and educator, leads SingStark attendees each month in singing two popular songs. We will learn the songs and perform them the same evening. We record each performance and will post them on the SingStark YouTube channel. So, if you're ready for an evening of fun singing and great beer (hey, we're at the Canton Brewing Company, after all), then come on down! We start singing at 7 P.M. the 3rd Wednesday of every month.