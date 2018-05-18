Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Braden Doty

We’re excited to have Braden Doty back at Bent Ladder! Braden has been playing guitar for 17 years, teaching and performing classical guitar for the past 6 years, and has studied under Professor Mathew Dingo at the Wayne Center for the Arts at the College of Wooster. He also enjoys playing and singing old time folk/country music. He’s currently playing acoustic guitar and banjo for Nashville recording artist Erin Stoll.

No cover charge, but you must be 21+ after 6pm. Up In Smoke BBQ will be onsite from 5:30 until about 8:30 with delicious pulled pork, brisket, and all the fixin’s.