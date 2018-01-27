Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

“As with some of her proudly stated musical heroes, which include Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, and Ani Difranco, Pleuss keeps the music above the standard, three-chord, coffee-house troubadour sound with some cool chord progressions (a la Mitchell) and grooves. Pleuss also trusts her lilting melodies enough to use her quiet, emotive alto to sell her lyrics.” – Malcolm X Abram, The Akron Beacon Journal

No cover charge. Gretchen will play inside the cidery. Please note that after 6pm, Bent Ladder is 21+ only, please.

330-485-1089
