Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill

to Google Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill - 2018-01-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill - 2018-01-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill - 2018-01-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill - 2018-01-20 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

It’s true that Jim Gill was a finalist in the new song competition at Kerrville’s Music Festival in Texas. It’s also true that he was the first runner-up in the 2006 Pittsburgh Singer/Songwriter competition and has toured throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and New England. It would not be a lie to state that he has shared stages with artists as renowned and varied as John Gorka, Michael Stanley and Tommy James and the Shondells. Nor is it a fallacy to divulge that he has seven sisters and no brothers. (I’ll let that sink in.) But perhaps most notably, Jim Gill may be most proud for winning a coloring contest in fourth grade. (It’s been discovered that the other kids in the class weren’t trying all that hard!)

Oh, and he sings and plays a guitar.

No cover charge. Jim will play inside the cidery. Please note that after 6pm, Bent Ladder is 21+ only, please.

Info
Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-485-1089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill - 2018-01-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill - 2018-01-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill - 2018-01-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill - 2018-01-20 18:30:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail