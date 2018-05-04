Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Josh Ferro

Josh is a singer/songwriter who grew up outside of Cleveland and currently lives in Canal Fulton, Ohio. He writes and performs original tunes based on his life experiences covering topics from frogs to condoms and everything in between. His songs might make you laugh, or they might make you cry, but his performances are always a guaranteed good time. Josh will be joined by banjo and guitar extraordinaire DJ Buell.

Tonight also kicks off our food truck season! Quite Frank Eccentric Street Food will be onsite from 5:30-8:30pm, serving up a mix of their amazing eats. No cover charge, but you must be 21+ after 6pm.