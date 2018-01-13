Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan

to Google Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan - 2018-01-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan - 2018-01-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan - 2018-01-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan - 2018-01-13 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Ray Flanagan is an American musician who was raised in rural Medina, OH and is making an artistic home for himself in the urban Midwest cities of Cleveland and Akron. His tunes showcase a rustbelt grit paired with a thoughtful sensitivity, often just as agitated as they are sweet. Intentional and deliberate, even in times of improvisation, Ray’s music showcases the power of tradition met with forward thought.

No cover charge. Ray will be playing inside the cidery. Please note that after 6pm, Bent Ladder is 21+ only.

Info
Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-485-1089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan - 2018-01-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan - 2018-01-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan - 2018-01-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan - 2018-01-13 18:30:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail