Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan

Ray Flanagan is an American musician who was raised in rural Medina, OH and is making an artistic home for himself in the urban Midwest cities of Cleveland and Akron. His tunes showcase a rustbelt grit paired with a thoughtful sensitivity, often just as agitated as they are sweet. Intentional and deliberate, even in times of improvisation, Ray’s music showcases the power of tradition met with forward thought.

No cover charge. Ray will be playing inside the cidery. Please note that after 6pm, Bent Ladder is 21+ only.