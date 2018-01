Ryan Manthey is a folk singer from Cleveland Ohio. Heavily influenced by Bob Dylan, Todd Snider, John Prine and anyone else who has ever sung anything meaningful over three chords, Ryan's music tells the stories of lesser known heroes over simple melodies. On the verge of releasing his debut album, Ryan is playing often around Cleveland, always with a smile and an eagerness to find the next subject of inspiration.

No cover charge. Must be 21+.