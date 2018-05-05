Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Zach

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Zach is the troubadour of peace. Touring the country for 20 years, he brings his uplifting soulful folk-esque music to audiences of all types. Named Best Performer, Humanitarian of the Year in Akron and recently award the John T Looney Award for Justice and Peace, Zach’s performance will bring a smile to your face. His 17th CD, Voice in the Wilderness is available now, and his 18th (featuring his band, the Bright Lights) will be out this spring. He is also the Executive Director and co-creator of the Big Love Network, which oversees the Akron Peace Project, Akron City Repair, Yoga Summit, Summit of Faith and Hands on Sustainability 2025.

Join us as we welcome Zach to Bent Ladder for the first time!! No cover charge, and Up In Smoke BBQ will be onsite from 5:30-8:30 with delicious pulled pork, lots of fixins and other barbecue goodness. Must be 21+ after 6pm.

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
330-485-1089
