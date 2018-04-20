4/20, 4/22 & 4/28 Singers Companye presents “Unclouded Day”

Presented at different locations.

This program is set to colorful, powerful writings from around the world that speak of living fully, deep spirituality, self-contemplation and love. Works by four prize-winning composers are in the spotlight: “Veritas” and “Ave Maria” by Robert Ingalls, Jake Runestad’s “Come to the Woods” and “The Hope of Loving,” breathtaking soundscapes by Ēriks Ešenvalds and Shawn Kershner’s “Heavenly Home: Three American Songs.”

